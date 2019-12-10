Celebration of Life for Rex Dale Schilling, 63, of Branson, will be held at a later date in Oregon with family.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died on Nov. 21, 2019.
Rex was born July 29, 1956, in Ontario, Ore., son of Bill and Ila LaCrone Schilling. Survivors include his mother, of Idaho.
