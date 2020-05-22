A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer for Jeffrey W. Cobb, 37, of Elkhart, Indiana.
He died on May 14, 2020.
He was born Sept. 18, 1982 in Kansas City, Mo., to Johnnie “Bill” & Linda Cobb.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie “Bill” Cobb.
He is survived by his children, Sydney, Nevaeh, Kaelyn and Rylan; his mother, Linda Smith; and stepfather, Edward Smith.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.