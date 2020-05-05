Ellen Schon Lee, 84, of Hollister Mo. Died April 30, 2020.
She was born July 10, 1935 in Indianapolis to Cecil and Ruby Schon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband David Lee, son Hilary Lee and sister Julia Huntington.
She is survived by her children, David Lee of Rockaway Beach, Mo.; Robin Lee (Joan) Klein of Colorado Springs, Col.; and Sterett Hollenbach (James) of Hollister, Mo.
Arrangements were handled by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson. Mo.
