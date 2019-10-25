Memorial service for Travis Gene Richter, 47, of Branson, will be held Oct. 29, 2019, 2 p.m., at Grace Bible Fellowship, Hollister.
Celebration of Life will be Nov. 2, 2019, 2 p.m., at Rock Prairie Church, Halltown, Mo., inside the Rock Prairie Cemetery.
He died on Oct. 22, 2019.
Travis was born July 16, 1972, at Grand Forks AFB, N.D., son of Stephen Richter and Karen Goodman Rieth.
Survivors include his mother, Karen Rieth and husband Richard, of Buffalo, Mo.; father; fiancé, Valerie Adel and son, Lucas Richter, of the home of Branson; son, Trey Richter, of Springfield, Mo.; daughter, Zoe Richter, of Springfield, Mo. and stepdaughters, Myka Michaelis and Chloe Michaelis, of Springfield, Mo.
