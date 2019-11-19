Celebration of Life for Sarah Belle Russell Willert, 71, will be held Nov. 26, 2019, 2 p.m., at Cassidy United Methodist Church, 5151 North Fremont Road, Nixa, Mo., with Associate Pastor Suzanne Epperly officiating. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Nov. 15, 2019.
Sarah was born May 19, 1948, in Denver, Colo., daughter of Arthur and Anna Dietzman Russell.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Willert, of Ozark, Mo.; son, Melvin Mears, of Dunlap, Calif. and daughter, Cyndi Barker (Scott), of Kirbyville, Mo.
