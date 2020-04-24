Graveside services for Joyce Elane Foley, 74, were April 23, 2020 at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died April 20, 2020.
Joyce was born Aug. 22, 1945 in Denver, Colo. to Roy Reasoner and Katherine (Neiberger) Reasoner.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Beverly Sileven and Barbara Gunter.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil Foley of Branson, Mo.; daughter Angie Foley of Branson, Mo.; son Rod Foley and wife Kimberly of Grand Island, Neb.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
