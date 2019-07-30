Celebration of Life for Randy Harold Smith, 61, of Hollister, will be held Aug. 2, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Historic Hollister Train Depot, 290 Esplanade Drive, Hollister, with Don Ingrum officiating and Skip Lotter, vocals. Services and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died July 28, 2019.
Randy was born Jan. 24, 1958, in Camden, Ark., son of Herbert and Darlyne Finn Smith.
He was joined in marriage Jan. 13, 1995, to Nancy Kay Hogg. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and making jokes. It is said that he had a big heart and was always taking kids for rides on his backhoe.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years; parents; son, Justin (Madison) Smith; daughter, Susan Smith; sisters, Shelley Cassidy and Sandra (Jeff) Swilley and four grandchildren.
