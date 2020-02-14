No services are planned for Wayne G. Sollis at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
He died Sat. Feb. 8, 2020.
He was born April 24, 1939 in Dyersburg, Tenn. to Elbert & Clora (Williams) Sollis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bill Sollis. Survivors include wife, Susan Dony of Hollister, and daughter, Lisa Delarosa (Otello) Canada.
