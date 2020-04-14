No services are planned at this time for Sharon Wallace, 71, of Crane, Mo.
She was born Jan. 15, 1949 in Devine, Texas, the daughter of James Payne and Helen Louise (Powell) Gregory.
Sharon died April 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim Wallace, and son Samson Vaughn.
Survivors include three sons, Erik Vaughn of Willard, Mo., Daniel Wallace of Crane, Mo. and James Wayne Wallace, Jr. of Crane, Mo.; one daughter, Sandra Roman of Rogers, Ark.; two sisters, Trish Jacobe and Judy Abercrombie; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
