No services are planned at this time for Lyle H Angus. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, Ill.
He died May 10, 2020.
He was born Sept. 7,1934.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel (Pearce) Angus; parents, Druzilla and Stanley Angus, Sr.; four brothers, Merle, Stanley, Jr., Donald, and David Angus; and longtime companion, Phyllis Rust.
Survivors include his daughter, Juliann (Todd) Wiltfong.
Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.