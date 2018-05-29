Services for Evora Ann Schlorholtz, 90, of Branson, will be held at a later date in Iowa. Arrangements were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
She died May 28, 2018.
Evora was born on Jan. 1, 1928, in Sac County, Iowa, daughter of Edward Patrick Wunschel and Anna Marie Christine Klindt. She was a former employee of Silver Dollar City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle Jacob Schlorholtz and brother, Everett Wunschel.
Survivors include her daughter, Nola Bromley, of Branson; two granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.
