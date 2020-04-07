Graveside service for Lora Lee (Debbie) Lathrope, 80, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held at a later date at Chadwick Cemetery, Chadwick Mo.
She died on March 31, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 12, 1939, in Swan, Mo., to Ernest S. and Rosa M (Crum) Lathrope.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Roena Mae Lathrope; fraternal Grandparents, Henry L. Lathrop & Elizabeth Ann (Teters) Lathrope; and Maternal Grandparents, Edward Crum and Elsie Estella (Bashaw) Crum.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.