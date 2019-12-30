Private family graveside services for Helen G. Hardin, 84, of Branson, will be held at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, where she will be entombed.
She died Dec. 26, 2019.
Helen was born Aug. 17, 1935, in St. Joseph, Mo., daughter of the late Ernest and Bessie Clinton Worthen.
Survivors include her husband, Raymon L. Hardin, of the home; son, Raymon L. Hardin Jr., of the home and daughter, Raven L. Burgess, of Houston, Texas.
