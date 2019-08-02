No services for Marcia Carol Wehmeier, 69, of Branson West, Mo., are planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died July 27, 2019.
Marcia was born Feb. 6, 1950, in Denver, Colo., daughter of Frank and Royce Edmondson McCoy. She enjoyed doing cross stitch and traveling with her husband.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Royce Laverne Boyer; step-dad, Clay Boyer; grandson, Dustin Ellis; grandma, Georgia Edmondson and grandpa, Argus Edmondson.
Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Ron Wehmeier; daughter, Tammy (Keith) Osborne, of Fort Lupton, Colo.; sons, Adam (Kyle Adams) Chance, of South Padre Island, Texas, Corey (Shannon) Chance, of Peyton, Colo. and Jason (Mia) Chance, of Dallas, Texas; brother, Larry (Anne) Boyer, of Amarillo, Texas; half-sister, Judy Bernal; half-brother, Craig McCoy; father; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren
