Services and burial for Velika Vitkova Nikolchova, 83, of Branson, will be held at a later time at St. George Cemetery, in Gorublyane-Sofia Bulgaria. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Jan. 17, 2020.
Velika was born April 8, 1936, in Gorublyane-Sofia, Bulgaria, daughter of Trayanka Vucheva Apostolova and Vitko Apostolov Andonov.
Survivors include her daughter, Tsveta Rudzheri and son, Raicho Nikolchov.
