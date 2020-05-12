Services for Joseph Clem Saffel, 81, of Branson, Mo., were May 11, 2020 at Ozarks Memorial Park in Branson.
He died on May 6, 2020.
He was born May 15, 1938 in Middlebourne, West Virginia, the son of Clem and Allie Long Saffel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Saffel; two sisters, Veda and Mary; and two brothers, Glenn and John.
Survivors are his wife, Paula Saffel of the home; three children, Jodi Silek of Fredricksburg, Va., Adam Saffel of Branson, Mo., and Amber Mease of Reeds Spring, Mo. Arrangements were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.