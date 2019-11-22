Celebration of Life for Lucille “Lucy” Ward, 72, of Richland, Mo., with inurnment, will be held Dec. 7, 2019, 2 p.m., at Smith Cemetery, in Success, Mo. Arrangements and services were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Nov. 20, 2019.
Lucy was born on Dec. 26, 1946, in Noble, Ky., daughter of South and Nokia Miller Noble.
Survivors include her son, Roger Rowles, of O’Fallon, Mo.; daughters, Amanda (Larry) Hurley, of Ridgedale, Mo. and Theresa (Vernon) Noble, of Ky. and partner, Bill Jones, of Richland, Mo.
