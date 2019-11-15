Gathering of family and friends for Kenneth “Ken” Eugene Stokes, 46, of Branson, is being planned for a later time.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Nov. 12, 2019.
Ken was born March 12, 1973, in Farmington, Mo., son of Joseph Stokes Sr. and Winona Chamberlain Stokes.
Survivors include his daughters, Bailey Stokes and Savannah Stokes, both of Fla. and father, of Park Hills, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.