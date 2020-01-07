Celebration of Life for Joseph Augustus Levanti, 83, of Mt. Vernon, Mo., will be held Jan. 9, 2020, at Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home, in Mt. Vernon, Mo. Visitation will be from 6-6:30 p.m. with service at 6:30 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Private burial will take place for the family.
He died Jan. 4, 2020.
Joe was born July 22, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of August and Natalie Levanti.
Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Hardiman (Shawn), of Orlando, Fla.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.