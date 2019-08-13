Memorial service for Judith Anne Fuqua, 75, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Aug. 16, 2019, 2 p.m., with Jerry Jenkins officiating at Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
She died Aug. 7, 2019.
Judie was born June 23, 1944, in Bartlesville, Okla., daughter of Aubrey and Jeanette Davis Pearson. She had been a resident of the area for 18 years, moving here from Wichita, Kan. She was a teacher receiving her degree at Okla. State University. She taught at Winfield, Kan., before she taught in the Wichita, Kan. School System at Roosevelt and Wilbur Junior High Schools. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Eastern Star, Gamma Phi-Beta OSU and Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Trevor Wade Fuqua and brother, Ric Pearson.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Robert “Rob” S. Fuqua, of Kimberling City, Mo.; son, Troy (Kassie) Fuqua, of Olathe, Kan.; sister, Pam Pearson, of Somerville, N.J. and three grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Heart Association.
