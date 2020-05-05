Services will be held at a later date for Chester Scott Young, 74, of Booneville, Mo.
He died May 3, 2020. He was born June 14, 1945 in Garden City, Kan.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Young; his children: Michelle Garza, and Scott Wesley Young; and step-children Daniel Luscombe, Rebecca Jo LaVerne Luscombe-Minks, EmmaLee Luscombe, Randal Luscombe and Michael Luscombe.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson.
