Private service for Robert “Bubbles” Richard Raymond, 81, of Harrison, Ark., will be planned at a later time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Dec. 8, 2019.
Bubbles was born June 8, 1938, in Chicopee, Mass., son of Romeo and Irene Morrin Raymond.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Kathy Raymond and daughters, Julie Raymond (Jason) Boyd, of Harrison, Ark. and Robin McCoy (Robert Sr.), of Harrison, Ark.
