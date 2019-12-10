Graveside services for John Clotfelter Jr., 84, of Hollister, will be held Dec. 12, 2019, 1 p.m., in Fairview Cemetery, in Cherryvale, Kan., under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Dec. 4, 2019.
John was born Sept. 10, 1935, in Cherryvale, Kan., son of John Marven Clotfelter Sr. and Susie Ellen Clotfelter. Survivors include his wife, Maryln, of Hollister and children, Ron Bebus, Jon Bebus, Raymond Clotfelter, and Karla Loy.
