Graveside services for Dr. Daniel Coy Scroggins, 82, of Wentworth, Mo., will be held at the Plumlee Cemetery in Compton, Ark. at a later time, and a memorial service in Pierce City, Mo., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
He died May 15, 2020.
Dr. Scroggins was born as the only child of Coy and Mary Scroggins June 19, 1937, in Compton, Ark.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jeanne Colonna Scroggins, of France.
He is survived by many dear friends and cousins.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
