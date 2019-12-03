Graveside services for Sharon Ann Crnolatas, 73, of Branson, will be held Dec. 5, 2019, 10 a.m., at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, in Springfield, Mo., under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson. Visitation will be Dec. 4, 2019, 5-7 p.m., at Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
She died Dec. 1, 2019.
Sharon was born June 4, 1946, daughter of Marcus and Jessie Sherman Rogers.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Crnolatas, of Branson and children, Matt Martin, of Muscatine, Iowa, Shannon Windsor, of Lufkin, Texas and Michelle Richardson, of Branson.
