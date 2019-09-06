No services for Robert L. Cardenas, 60, are planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, of Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Sept. 3, 2019.
Robert was born Dec. 4, 1958, in Kansas City, Mo., son of Robert Cardenas and Shirley Avery Cardenas. He grew up living in the Kansas City, Mo. and Dallas, Texas areas. He worked for various companies including, Bendix, in Kansas City, Mo., Los Alamos Lab, in N.M. and lastly in Excelsior Springs, Mo. as an Occupational Therapist.
He was preceded in death by his father; sister and grandparents.
Survivors include his mother and step-father, Daniel Moore, Jr., of Kimberling City, Mo.; brother, Monico Cardenas (Tina), of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter, Maria Beaudoin (Timmy), of Ft. Worth, Texas and son, Robert D. Cardenas, of Ore.
