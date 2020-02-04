No service for Charles Barry McIlvain, 84, of Reeds Spring, Mo., was currently planned.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Jan. 28, 2020.
Charles was born March 7, 1935, in Emporia, Kan., son of Charles and Eta Fern Hawkins McIlvain.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Shirley McIlvain, of the home; daughters, Jettie (Scott) Jenkins, of Reeds Spring, Mo., Theresa Lynn Gan, of Reeds Spring, Mo. and Susan (Michael) Crew, of Kokomo, Ind. and sons, Carl (Angela) Gan, of Fayetteville, Ark., Steaven (Tammy) Gan, of Reserve, La., Ronnie (Dianna) McIlvain, of Anaheim, Calif. and Barry (Denise) McIlvain, of Portland, Ore.
