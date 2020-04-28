William Dale Morrison will be laid to rest at Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
He died April 22.
He was born Aug. 21, 1924, in Salem, Ark., to William Torrey and Martha Elizabeth (Stroud) Morrison.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Morrison; son, Rickey Dale Morrison; and two sisters, Georgia Hancock and LaVene Ross.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his youngest son, Terry Preston Morrison; two brothers; and six sisters.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
