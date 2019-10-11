No services for Harold Barton White, 75, of Branson West, Mo., are currently planned. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Oct. 2, 2019.
Harold was born June 19, 1944, in Newton, Kan., son of Harold and Clara Lyman White.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Survivors include his nephew, Roger (Kathy) Held, of Wichita, Kan. and nieces, Robin (Chris) Stephens, of Sulfur Springs, Texas, Sandy (Bill) Southern, of Peabody, Kan. and Martha Held of Wichita, Kan.
