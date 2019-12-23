Memorial service for Brian Lee Sager, 56, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held Jan. 4, 2020, at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1965 Bee Creek Rd., Branson, Mo., with a reception to follow at The Branson Community Center, 201 Compton Dr. Branson, Mo. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Dec. 16, 2019.
Brian was born July 24, 1963, in Leavenworth, Kan., son of Richard and Elizabeth Arnold Sager.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Becky Sager; daughters, Monica (Kurt) Bestol, of Republic, Mo. and Amanda (Richard) Kelly, of Branson; son, Brent Sager, of Branson and parents, Richard and Betty Sager, of Excelsior Springs, Mo.
