Memorial services for Walter Thurman Hicks, 86, of Lampe, Mo., will be held Aug. 3, 2019, at Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church, in Kimberling City, Mo., with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m., with Father Joji Vincent officiating. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Kimberling City, Mo. Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died July 28, 2019
Walter was born April 5, 1933, in Orrick, Mo., son of Tillman and Fleda Frances Dudgeon Hicks. He had been a resident of the area for 24 years, moving here from Plano, Texas. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church, in Kimberling City, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie Hicks; parents; sisters, Bertha Hanson and Rose Mary Hanson and brothers, William Hicks and Wilbur Hick.
Survivors include his sons, Joel Hicks, and wife, Vilma, of Springfield, Mo. and John Hicks, of Springfield, Mo.; daughter, Julia Leimenstoll, and husband, Randy, of Ga.; sister, Mildred Hicks, of Mustang, Okla.; brother, Dennis Hicks, of Springfield, Mo. and three grandchildren.
