Memorial service for Shelia Paulette Tanksley-Gray, 51, of Hensley, Ark., was held Aug. 16, 2019, at the East Prairie Cemetery, East Prairie, Mo. and a second will be held Aug. 18, 2019, following services, at the Bingham Road Baptist Church, in Little Rock, Ark. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Aug.11, 2019.
Shelia was born May 18, 1968, in Sikeston, Mo., daughter of Daniel Tanksley, Sr. and Mildred Williams Tanksley. She was joined in marriage Dec. 22, 2018 to Toby Lee Gray.
She was a faithful member of the Bingham Road Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and served with passion.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law, Jack Wallace and Bobby Johnson.
Survivors include her husband, of the home; daughter, Alisha Cheyenne Meyer, of Sikeston, Mo.; son, Dustin Cody (Jaime) Gray, of Little Rock, Ark.; stepchildren, Jennifer Tozier, of Metropolis, Ill., Josh Meyer, of Ind., Maria Meyer-Anderson, of Metropolis, Ill. and Joe Trew, of Tenn.; sisters, Almedia Payne, of Charleston, Mo., Gwen (David) Duke, of East Prairie, Mo., Sharon (JT) Johnson, of East Prairie, Mo., Jeanie Johnson, of East Prairie, Mo. and Jackie Wallace, of East Prairie, Mo.; brothers, Daniel Richard (Mona) Tanksley II, of Oakland, Neb., Michael Shane (Stacey) Tanksley of East Prairie, Mo. and David Paul (Debbie) Tanksley, of Ottomwa, Iowa; mother-in-law, Rebecca Kay Brewer, of Hensley, Ark. and father-in-law, Terry Glen (Diane) Gray, of Pine Bluff, Ark.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Bingham Road Baptist Church or to the American Diabetes Association at donations.diabetes.org.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
