Funeral services for Bobbie L. Ferguson, 76, formerly of Taneyville, were held May 29, 2018, at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. Burial followed at Brown Cemetery, in Kissee Mills.
She died May 23, 2018.
Bobbie was born May 9, 1942, in Kissee Mills, daughter of Edward and Flora Collins Beeler. She retired as a hostess and cashier from Red Lobster, in Springfield, after 20 years. She was a certified medical technician and worked at Care Centers in Christian County. She was an active charter member of the VFW Auxiliary in Ozark. She moved to Taneyville in 2007 and was a board member at Delmina Woods Youth Facility of Forsyth, helping out at Busy Bear Day Care and decorating cakes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Ferguson; brothers, Junior Beeler, Cecil Beeler and sister, Frances Clift.
Survivors include her children, Richard Ferguson and wife Rebecca, of Okotoks, Canada, Angela Friesen and husband Rick, of Driggs, Idaho and Randy Ferguson, of Coppell, Texas; siblings, Betty Aldridge, of Kissee Mills, Linda Worster and husband Charles, of Forsyth, Shirley Shipman and husband Terry, of Taneyvillle, Ernest Beeler, of Bruner, Connie Jennings and husband Frank, of Independence and Donna Blair and husband Larry, of Bradleyville; six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.