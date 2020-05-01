No service is planned at this time for Lee “Mrs. Dew” Jenkins, 75, of Kimberling City, Mo.,
She was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Woodbury, N.J., the daughter of Joseph and Jane (Clutts) Lucas.
Lee died April 25, 2020.
Lee was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include: her loving husband, Barry “Mt. Dew” Jenkins of Kimberling City, Mo.; two daughters, Kerri Lynn Brookman and husband, Jim, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Cortney Ann Allen and husband David, of London, Ky.; and sister, Lynn Lucas of Wildwood, N.J.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
