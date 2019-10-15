Services for Major Ellen Tompkins, 92, will be held Oct. 17, 2019 at the Branson Salvation Army Corps. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. with Service at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died on Oct. 10, 2019.
Survivors include her children, Michael (Chris) Tompkins, Patricia (Richard) Montgomery, Major Cheryl (Andrew) Miller and Timothy (Jonalyn) Tompkins.
