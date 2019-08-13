No local service for Joanna E. Ford, 57, of Lampe, Mo., is currently planned. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
She died Aug. 6, 2019.
Joanna was born Feb. 8, 1962, in Harrogate, Yorks, England, daughter of Ralph and Margaret Colling Clayton. She had been a resident of the area for 18 years, moving here from Wapello, Iowa.
She worked in the Food Division at Silver Dollar City, at the time of her death. She was of the Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by her father and step-son, Willy Wheeler.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Omer Ford, of Lampe, Mo.; mother, of Ireland; sons, Thomas (Kagney) Bryant, of Rogers, Ark. and Christopher Bryant, of Lampe, Mo.; daughter, Donna (Howard) Penniton, of Texas; step-daughter, Lawanda Canty, of Iowa; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.