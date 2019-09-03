Funeral service for Gordon R. Nelson, 83, of Hollister, was held Sept. 3, 2019, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, with Pastor Gary McSpadden officiating. Military honors were provided by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 913. Burial will take place at a later date at Bovina Cemetery, Appleton, Wis.
He died Aug. 29, 2019.
Gordon was born July 22, 1936, in Green Bay, Wis., son of Olaf Richard and Loretta Sylvia Jeffers Nelson. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. After his return, he was a carpenter.
He worked for several different companies building commercial buildings in Wis., Calif. and Mo. He moved to Mo. from Modesto, Calif. and in 1998, moved to Hollister from Bolivar, Mo. He attended Faith and Wisdom Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Maynard Nelson, Ira Nelson and Helen Hazel Cummings.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Janice; sons, Robert Nelson, of New London, Wis., Michael Nelson (Lisa) and Jerry Nelson (Kim), all of Modesto, Calif.; step-children, John Terry (Flaura), of Easton, Penn., JoAnna Aldred (Michael), of Oakdale, Calif., Janie Hammond, of Twain Harte, Calif. and Janae Terry, of Sacramento, Calif.; seven grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
