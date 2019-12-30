Memorial services for Robyn Maria Wheatley, 36, of O’Fallon, Mo., formerly of the Branson area, were held Dec. 31, 2019 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Private burial will be held at a later date. She died Dec. 20, 2019.
Robyn was born May 30, 1983, in Natick, Mass.
Survivors include her husband, Curtis Wheatley; children, Kaylee Wheatley and Keegan Wheatley, all of Lake St. Louis, Mo.; mother and step-father, Rose and Wayne Porter, of Reeds Spring, Mo. and father, Daniel Prunty, of Mass.
