Graveside services for Willie Mae Griffin, 96, will be held Jan. 18, 2020, 10 a.m., in the Eisenhour Cemetery, in Spokane, Mo. Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Jan. 4, 2020.
Willie was born July 24, 1923, in Burkburnett, Texas, daughter of Richard and Mary
Survivors include her daughter, Su Stewart (David), of Walnut Shade, Mo.
