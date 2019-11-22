Celebration of Life service for Wonnell E. Sharratt, 84, of Omaha, Ark., will be held Nov. 25, 2019, 1 p.m., at Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
She died Nov. 20, 2019.
Wonnell was born on May 30, 1935, daughter of Marvin and Ella Buffington Jones.
Survivors include her husband, David Sharratt, of the home and two sons.
