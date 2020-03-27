A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Judy Eileen Neary, 76.
She died March 20, 2020.
Judy was born Oct. 19, 1943 in Mondamin, Iowa to Howard Swaney and Ethel (Donnelson) Swaney. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David, Jim, Harvey and Darwin Swaney; and one sister, Jan Jensen.
She is survived by her children Christopher Neary of Branson, Mo., and Shawn Neary-Curtis of Clever; step-children Mary Neary of Des Moines, Iowa, and Stacy (Chip) James of Las Vegas, Nev.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
