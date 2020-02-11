No service is planned at this time for Gary Golden Sr. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO. He died Feb. 6, 2020. Born April 20, 1948. son of Willard Clayburn and Janette (Fields).
Survivors include: his wife Bonnie Golden of Kimberling City, MO; his mother, Janette Golden of Granite City, IL; two sons, Gary L. Golden, Jr (Tammy) of Festus, MO and Christopher S. Golden of Granite City, IL; one brother, Steve Golden( Beverly) of Granite City, IL; sisters, Mary Whitsell of Granite City, IL and Pat Grunden (Bob) Pa.
