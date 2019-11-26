Memorial family gathering for Warren William Semper, 82, of Kimberling City, Mo., will take place at a later time in Ariz. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died on Nov. 20, 2019.
Warren was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Oak Park, Ill., son of Helmuth and Mary Lawrence Semper.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Lindy Semper; daughters, Dawn Semper, of Kimberling City, Mo. and Hope (Pam Miller) Semper, of Lampe, Mo. and son, Warren (Christine) Semper Jr., of Queen Creek, Ariz.
