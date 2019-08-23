Celebration of Life for Kenneth Robert Browne, 49, of Springfield, Mo., was held Aug. 22, 2019, at his home in Springfield. Cremation was under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
He died Aug. 13, 2019.
Ken was born Sept. 17, 1969, in Chicago, Ill., son of Kenneth Karl and Patsy Pearl Rainbolt Browne. It is said that he enjoyed sports of all kinds, 80’s rock and roll and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother. Survivors include his son, Kenneth Browne Young, of Omaha, Ark.; mother of his son, Sandy Young, of Omaha, Ark.; father, of Calif. and sisters, Kelly Owens, of Ozark, Kimberly Leach, of Joplin and Kriston Bass, of Crane.
