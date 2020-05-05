No formal services are currently planned for Marvin Lyle Prater, 76, of Neosho, Mo.
He died March 1, 2020.
He was born June 11, 1943, in Neosho, Mo. to Hubert and Betty (Etherton) Prater.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara F. Prater, and brother Samuel L. Prater.
He is survived by his son, Duane Adams of Quebec, Canada; daughter, Denise Dixon of Shaker Heights, Ohio; and stepchildren Michelle Jacobs, Alex Specht, Brad Specht, and Dawn Specht.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
