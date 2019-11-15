Graveside services for Beverly Jean Steele, 79, of Branson, will be held Nov. 16, 2019, 1 p.m., at the Mountain Grove Cemetery, Branson. Keith Steele will officiate. Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Nov. 12, 2019.
Beverly was born July 10, 1940, in Macon, Mo., daughter of Rex and Hazel Magers Stanfield.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Steele and son, Keith Steele (Sandra).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.