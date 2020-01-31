Visitation and Rosary for John Charles Swift, 71, of Kimberling City, Mo., was held Jan. 31, 2020 at Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church, Kimberling City, Mo. Mass services will be Feb. 1, 2020, 10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church, Kimberling City, Mo., with Father Joji Vincent presiding and Deacon Daniel Vaughn concelebrating. Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Jan. 25, 2020.
John was born Aug. 1, 1948, in Springfield, Mo., son of Theodore and Marie Verfurth Swift.
Survivors include his wife, Wally Swift, of Kimberling City, Mo.; sons, Greg Swift (Fiancé, Kim Sumrall), of Springfield, Mo. and Ryan Cox, of Houston, Texas and daughters, Stephanie Gehrig (Matthew), of Maywood, N.J., Christie Lierman (Fiancé, J.B. Brower), of Tulsa, Okla., Kelly Erickson (Russ), of McKinney, Texas and Stacy Price (Jeremy), of Bixby, Okla.
