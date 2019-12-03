Celebration of Life for William “Ward” Darby, 79, of Branson, will be held Dec. 6, 2019, 2 p.m., at the Glory Barn Church, in Branson, with Randy Cordell officiating. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Nov. 28, 2019.
Ward was born Dec. 26, 1939, in Excelsior, W.V., son of Earl and Ruth Koger Darby.
Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Marcella Darby; daughters, Deborah Moore, of Pell City, Ala. and Lisa Gould, of Pell City, Ala.; sons, Ward Darby Jr. (Wendy), of Cullman, Ala., Bradley Darby (Sandy Linn), of Salem, Ore. and John Darby, of Cullman, Ala. and daughter-in-law, Loretta Darby.
