Services for Janet G. Main, 81, of Branson, Mo., will be Thurs., Sept. 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church Branson with Pastor Jeremy Thomas officiating. Visitation will precede the funeral service and begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thurs. in the church.
Burial will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
She died Sept. 16, 2019.
Janet was born May 27, 1938 in Waukegan, Ill., daughter of John G. and Ruth Elizabeth (Atherton) Snapp.
Jan graduated from Fargo High School in 1956. She married Douglas G. Main on January 23, 1960 in Fargo, N.D. She studied nursing at Wahpeton School of Science, now North Dakota State School of Science. She received surgical training at the Shriners Hospital in St. Paul, M.N. She worked for Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis and later the Shriners Hospital in St. Paul. She worked in hotel management for different hotels in Branson and retired from the Clarion in Branson after years in management.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John “Jack” Snapp and Randy Snapp and sister, Marj Anderson.
Jan is survived by her husband; sons, Kevin Main of Springfield and Jeff Main and wife Tarci of Brighton, Mo.; daughter, Kathy Fisher of Springfield; sisters, Paula Grosz of Moorhead, Minn. and Maribeth Teigen of Longview, Wash.; grandchildren, Steven Main, Mathew Main, Emily Main, Kayla and husband Trey Hufham, Hailey Whorton, Marina Main, Emil and wife Olga Crestian, Casey Manning, Bryce and wife Autumn Wallace, Dodge and wife Tiffany Wallace and Jerney Wallace along with six great-grandchildren.
Jan wanted for memorial donations to go to research to fight Leiomyosarcoma which she battled. Donations can be made at lmsdr.org or Leiomyosarcoma Direct Research Foundation
Post Office Box 52697, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74152.
