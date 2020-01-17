Celebration of Life services for Diana Carol Dunkmann, 69, of Walnut Shade, Mo., will be held Jan. 18, 2020, 5 p.m., at the Harvest Evangelical Free Church, 256 Church Road, in Branson. Burial will be at later date in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo. Arrangements were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
She died Jan. 8, 2020.
Diana was born Aug. 28, 1950, in Kennett, Mo.
Survivors include her children, Jennifer Lawson, of Walnut Shade, Mo. and Justin Dunkmann, of Nixa, Mo.
